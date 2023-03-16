GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Deputies are looking for a SUV stolen from the Agricola community, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office.

The dark gray 2010 Toyota Highlander was stolen from a home in the early morning on Wednesday, March 15, GCSO says.

It comes two days after a camper was stolen in the early morning from Dad’s Camper Outlet Hwy 63 South near Agricola on Monday. Deputies say the alleged thief was driving a newer model white Dodge crew cab truck with no tailgate.

Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged thefts can call the office at 601-947-4811 to speak to an investigator or report an anonymous tip online to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/