GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate.

The sheriff’s office previously issued an alert for a vintage car stolen off Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7.

Deputies provided a photo of a similar orange 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The stolen car had a Mississippi antique license plate and T-tops, according to the release.

Anyone with information about either vehicle can anonymously contact Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.