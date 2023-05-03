GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A person was killed while sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant in George County, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The release said deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Jordan Road. The warrant was for a person who allegedly made terroristic threats. According to the release, the subject pulled a weapon on the deputies while attempting to serve the warrant.

The release said no officer was injured. The subject was shot and killed. MBI said they are “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”