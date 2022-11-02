GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1.

She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building is ready to greet all 1,100 students for the day.

“She does so much for our school. She doesn’t just clean our school, she interacts with the students, she’s there every morning before I’m there, she’s got the building open and the lights on, sometimes she’s got coffee made. She’s always in a cheerful mood,” said GCHS Principal Sid Taylor.

Miss Annie is also known by students to dress up in costumes and festive attire during holidays and spirit weeks.

“Miss Annie is one of those employees that’s a ray of sunshine every day,” Taylor said.

She has worked at the school for five years.

The school district is the county’s largest employer.