Nessie, one of the dogs Lynn and River Broussard have fostered before deciding to start Lucky’s Little Rescue.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County couple is on a mission to help as many stray dogs and cats in the area as they can.

River and Lynn Broussard moved to the Basin community from D’Iberville in July 2021. Just a few months later, the first stray dog showed up at their home. Lynn found she was one of a dozen posting on Facebook each week to try to locate the owner of a stray animal.

“She was so tiny and just showed up outside our fence,” said Lynn. “We’re thinking somebody’s gotta be looking for this puppy, but we quickly realized nobody’s ever really looking. It’s impossible to ignore at that point even if we wanted to, because it’s on our doorstep all the time.”

The dog was malnourished and had the worst infection of worms the couple had ever seen. They took it to their veterinarian for treatment and decided to keep it as their own. The family now includes Lucky, one other dog and two cats. They’ve given a temporary home to 20 other foster animals along the way.

Soon after, more kittens and dogs started showing up on their road. One of the first sibling groups came when a mail carrier found a group of puppies dumped with a trash bag in the middle of a rural road with no shelter in sight.

When the Broussards’ home was full, they looked for other organizations in the county to help to no avail. They decided to start their own: Lucky’s Little Rescue.

“There’s nobody to call when there’s a dog on your property,” said River. “Plus, some people are way too casual about dumping. They’re gonna take the path of least resistance. You can’t always change that mindset but you can change where they put them if there’s a safe place to take them.”

The rescue obtained its non-profit status at the beginning of March and has started taking in and working to place their rescues in permanent homes.







Rescued animals the Broussards have taken in over the past three years.

The couple learned from past experiences fostering for rescues in Harrison and Jackson counties they needed to find a balance to best serve the animals. Small adoption fees are necessary to make sure the animals end up in homes that have the resources to provide for them long term and to offset spay and neuter costs.

The couple has also been careful to limit how many rescues they can take on: both into their own home at one time and placing them with foster families where animals can get lost in the shuffle of bigger rescue operations.

“We want to focus on George County animals because there’s such a need here,” said Lynn. “We’re hoping to build up a good foster base so we can help more animals over time. We know there’s animal lovers out here like us that really care that can be a little piece of the solution.”

The couple hopes to get donation and grant funding to purchase pre-built kennels to host dogs and a cat house for the felines. Ultimately, they want to work towards educating the community to prevent overpopulation, the root cause of much of the animal dumping and abandoned strays.

They hope to eventually offer free spay and neuter vouchers and practice trap-neuter-release at locations in the county that are infamous for animal dumping. In the meantime, they take their rescues to Spay Neuter Impact Project (SNIP) in Ocean Springs and refer others to Magnolia Animal Clinic in Lucedale for a rescue discount.

Many other shelters in Mississippi transport animals up north to be adopted in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania with stricter spay and neuter laws and regulations on “backyard breeding” operations. The Broussards believe it will take more support from local and state leaders to fix the problem entirely.

In the meantime, they hope to help as many animals as they can find a forever home. All their pets available for adoption are listed on its Facebook page and website, along with upcoming events and a brief foster application: https://www.luckyslittlerescue.com.