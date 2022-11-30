LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Country star Jeff Bates and his band will be headlining the Leakesville Down Home Christmas event on Friday, Dec. 2.

Bates is known for singles like “The Love Song,” “I Wanna Make You Cry,” and “Long, Slow Kisses” that have reached the Top 40 on Billboard country charts.

Opening for Bates will be Pine Belt country band Legend & The Outlaws and country singer Landon Bolton.

The event will have activities and over 40 food and craft vendors set up all afternoon. The opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m.. Hayrides down Paulding Road with a tour of homes is scheduled to run from 4 to 8 p.m.

Bolton performs at 5 p.m. before the Christmas parade at 6 p.m..

Train rides and a Meet & Greet with Santa will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. And the Coca-Cola Christmas caravan will be on site.

The Greene County High School Band performs at 6:45 p.m., followed by Legend & The Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. Bates takes the stage in Green Park at 8 p.m.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit and watch the stage performances. The free event is organized by Main Street Leakesville Organization with support from the Town of Leakesville, Greene County Board of Supervisors and local businesses.