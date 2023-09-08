Riley Green arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Country music star Riley Green will be making his way down to the Gulf Coast in 2024.

Green is bringing his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on March 21, 2024. Special guests Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will be performing at the show as well.

MCCCC has also announced another concert that will be coming to their arena in 2024 – Tim McGraw. McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” tour will be in Biloxi on June 13, 2024.

Tickets for Green’s show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets to McGraw’s show are on sale now.