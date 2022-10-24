LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month.

The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson.

The company did not specify why the construction had been pushed back from an anticipated start earlier this year. A letter of intent for development was first brought to the county in June 2021.

Construction plans include a 6,836 square-foot 24-hour retail store with an Arby’s restaurant inside, separate car and semi truck entrances, gas pumps, dog walking space, RV parking, showers and laundry.

County supervisors approved a new $450,000 wastewater line and lift station in June, funded by Love’s.

An anticipated completion date is not set.