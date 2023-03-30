GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new Beesley Road Bridge is under construction with state funds in the Barton community.

The current bridge closed Monday, March 20 near the George/Jackson county line. The existing timber piling bridge is being demolished while the contractor drives new test pilings over the next several weeks. Construction is expected to take about three months, according to Ken Flanagan, George County’s community development director.

The new bridge will use pre-cast concrete for the pilings and decking and be 3 1/2 feet wider. It will have “vastly improved” bridge approaches and road shoulders compared to the old bridge over the Betsy Branch of Big Cedar Creek, Flanagan says.

There will be no through traffic allowed during the replacement project. Drivers can detour using Dean Nursery Road and Emmerson Road during the construction process.

“District road crews have been preparing this area for weeks,” said District 3 Supervisor Larry McDonald. “This closure will unfortunately affect some residential drivers and cut-through traffic from Jackson County. But, once this improvement project is complete drivers will have a wider, higher, and safer bridge for years to come.”

Heavy equipment is being moved towards the construction site this week. The county is asking all drivers to use caution around this site and pay special attention to traffic signs, road workers, and movement of heavy equipment.

The George County Board of Supervisors approved the construction for the bridge and approaches in fall 2022.

The project will cost about $900,000 with the majority funds coming from the state’s Emergency Bridge Replacement Act approved by the State Legislature last year.