LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A number of state and federal government staffers visited and advised Leakesville on getting the town’s vision for public safety and economic growth projects off the ground.

The meeting included Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell and representatives for each member of Mississippi’s congressional delegation. The group toured the town Tuesday, April 18, to discuss sites for prospective construction projects that federal grants could assist with.

It was the second time in just over a month leaders from the state and federal government have visited the town to discuss funding opportunities. The state homeland security director was among a group to tour Leakesville in March.

“We’re trying to show people that the government is working, but if we don’t get help, we’ll fall in. The revenue we take in puts our back against a wall,” said Mayor David West. “I ran for mayor to help guide Leakesville in a new direction of growth and safety, and I remain committed to that pledge.”

Census data list the town’s population at 3,775, but local leaders say it is closer to 1,200 residents when subtracting inmates at the state prison (SMCI). Of those residents, 65% are on a fixed income and do not pay ad valorem taxes, leaving the town with a revenue shortfall to continue to provide essential services.

Among the projects discussed in both meetings was relocating the town’s volunteer fire department (VFD) in a new emergency operations center behind Coastal Family Health Center. In the meantime, Maxwell told town leaders he could try to help fix utility lines under the current firehouse, next to Farm Bureau Insurance on Main Street, that cause issues with power supplies in the building.

The VFD also needs a new pumper truck with leaks in the current equipment.

“Leakesville’s the primary responder in Greene County. [If] you’ve got a fire in Sand Hill, State Line, McLain, we still get called,” said James Radcliff, assistant fire chief and public works director. “No one has educated Leakesville enough to know what we need to do to get help. Nobody’s made the first step to ask until now. We haven’t been on the map.”

The congressional staffers pledged to help the town track down a Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for Hurricane Zeta cleanup. 2.5 years after the storm made landfall, the town is still on the hook for a $690,000 loan until the check arrives to repay it.

The town is looking into grants to build new sidewalks to make it easier and safer for residents to go grocery shopping and access medical care and other services.

“The state’s got more money than it’s ever had,” Maxwell said. “There’s opportunities out there, and sometimes you just have to look under, over, and in-between to find the right one you didn’t even know exists.” He advised Mayor West on different opportunities learned during his term as Pascagoula’s mayor and working with MDOT to finish paving the state roads through town.

Radcliff and West also turned to the delegation for support in getting money from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service for bridge stabilization and shoring at McLeod Avenue, Oak Street/Old Avera Road and the Chickasawhay River boat ramp.

The town is vying for funding to pave the parking area and road to the boat ramp along with shoring work at the landing.



Aldermen have discussed establishing a roughly 4,000 foot greenway for walking and biking starting on Forrest Street, following Gallow’s Creek over the old river bridge to Wild Country Off-Road. The vision includes benches and picnic tables along the greenway, paved road and parking area and bathroom facilities at the boat ramp.

The town contracted with Horne LLP to help manage applications for state and federal grants. The firm arranged both meetings with state leaders. It is also working with the town to explore upgrades and options for water and sewer infrastructure and road improvements, West said.