GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A group of volunteers is hoping to form a museum to tell George County’s story and give a home to historical items that have shaped its development.

The Heritage Committee met on Tuesday, March 29, in a public interest meeting to discuss ideas for a potential museum. Around 45 people filled the Lucedale-George County Public Library meeting room to show support for the idea.

Dr. Dayton Whites led the conversation, telling the room he believes it is ‘now or never’ to get a museum established as many members of the community with stories and artifacts to share continue to grow older.

“I’d think we have a lot of items sitting in people’s homes that are a part of how George County came to be George County. It’d be nice to get those collected so when we’re gone, they’re not lost in closets and garage sales,” Whites said.

Whites, now 88, was the only town doctor for many of the 40 years he practiced. He later served two terms as Lucedale’s mayor. He’s been a part of many efforts to collect George County history, authoring three books about growing up in Lucedale, being a small-town doctor and the history of the George County Hospital.

The George County Chamber of Commerce Heritage & Cultural Committee published a 127-page collection of photographs and narratives in 2018. The book covers topics ranging from athletics and churches to military and timber in the county.

Discussion of a museum continued between the county’s 2010 centennial and the book’s publication, but nothing ever came from it.

While the meeting room was filled with locals, chamber administrator Annis Dailey said county visitors are often drawn to the chamber of commerce housed in the refurbished 1923 gas station. Many look for more information on the county’s history.

Library manager Cynthia Morgan said the library also receives regular visits from out-of-town history enthusiasts to stamp their National Park Service passports. Lucedale City Hall and the library are among the 39 locations in the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area to get the passport stamped.

With this latest effort, the Board of Supervisors has offered a 16-by-23 ft. room in the county courthouse to use as a museum space.

A letter to the committee from community development and communications director Ken Flanagan refers to it as the “History Room” on the first floor of the courthouse. It reportedly served as the first supervisor’s meeting room when the courthouse was completed in 1911.

Whites said he believes the next steps should include visiting other area museums, like in Greene and Stone counties and Loxley, Ala., to get ideas for exhibits and meet with their leaders for advice on organizing.

The Greene County Museum & Historical Society reopened last summer on Mondays and Thursdays for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It is run by volunteers on the fourth floor of the county courthouse. It frequently welcomes out-of-state visitors to go through its collection of historic chancery court and genealogy files.

Once officially formed, there are also grant opportunities through the Mississippi Department of Archives & History and other state sources.

Ultimately, some members of the committee hope to have a standalone museum in a historic building, like the original Bank of Lucedale on Main Street. It currently hosts the George County School District administrative offices, which are scheduled to move to a new building on Cowart Street.

The county owns the building. Once the school district moves, it will be left up to the Board of Supervisors to decide its fate.

“They know we have our eyes on it,” Whites said. “Whether or not we get it will depend on the support we have and if we can show we’re able to run a museum, a high-quality museum.”

Whites said he was very pleased with the turnout Tuesday and the show of support the community has given the idea so far.

An organizational meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the library meeting room. The time will be spent to officially select officers and map out a plan to determine exhibits and a timeline for opening the museum, as requested by the supervisors to officially lend the courthouse room to the project.