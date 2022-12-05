LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish.

On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it will house five tenants, including an ice cream shop, clothing store and telecommunications store with plans to open in Spring 2023.

A corporate spokesperson confirmed a Pizza Hut will also be included with a carryout and drive-thru focus similar to the recently opened Hurley location in Jackson County, Miss.

The old Pizza Hut location on the west side of Main Street, across from Century Bank and Family Dollar, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building will be reestablished as a new restaurant: Lucedale House of Pizza. Opening in early 2023, it will be opened and run by the same owners as the Semmes House of Pizza in Mobile County.

Construction is also underway on Cowart Street for the expansion of Mixon Up Coffees & More. The new location, next to Blossman Gas, will include a drive-thru and replace the business’ current shop on Winter Street.

A second shopping complex on Ventura Drive by Anderson Construction is also scheduled to break ground.