LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – An area community medical center is continuing to grow and evolve to make care more accessible to patients in Lucedale.

What is now Coastal Family Health Center (CFHC) began serving in George and Greene counties in the 1970s. Along the way, it became Greene Area Medical Extenders, focusing on care in Leakesville and State Line, before growing and merging to include additional coastal counties.

Angel Greer, a Greene County native, recognized the need to bring services back to George County when she became the community health center’s CEO. She met with Mayor Doug Lee in 2015 to ask for the city’s support in pursuing grant funding to come back to Lucedale. In 2019, the clinic welcomed its first patients.

“I talked to him about our dream to be able to have a footprint here in Lucedale to serve our family and friends here in this community without them having to leave the county,” Greer said. “It took some time but we could not be more grateful than what we are to be here.”

Anyone from six months old to senior citizens can receive care at the Lucedale clinic. Nurse Practitioner Hoyt Williamson serves as a primary care provider to hundreds of adult patients and treats all types of needs that come for walk-in services.

The clinic also includes an on-site laboratory and in-person and telehealth behavioral health treatment options. Williamson also has special training to treat a range of infectious diseases, including HIV and Hepatitis C.

Working from the Lucedale clinic was a homecoming for Williamson. He served four years in the military before returning to George County and commuting to Pascagoula Hospital as an emergency room nurse for eight years. After going back to school at the University of South Alabama, he worked with CFHC in Leakesville and Moss Point before the new clinic opened.

“I’d always wanted to get back to Lucedale and the service here was much-needed. I really enjoy getting to serve here,” Williamson said. “We try to be as thorough and efficient as possible. I spend time with each patient but also get people back quickly so they’re not sitting in the waiting room long.”

Patients at the Lucedale clinic are referred to dental, optometry and radiology at other CFHC locations, like in Leakesville. Every provider meets strict state and federal training and certification requirements.

Pharmacy services in Biloxi, Gulfport, Moss Point, Leakesville and by mail give a major discount to patients through the practice’s participation in the 340B Drug Pricing Program. Medications are sold at near wholesale cost to all patients, regardless of insurance. One patient recently started paying $15 per month for insulin, versus $600 per month elsewhere.

“We don’t turn anyone away. Our fees are based on income and household size. So anyone who walks in who needs care, all they have to do is submit their documentation and we can provide them a discount,” Greer said.

Coastal’s service area includes Greene, George, Jackson, Harrison, Hancock and Wayne counties. It operates 12 community clinics, 12 school-based clinics, two pharmacies, a medical/dental mobile unit, and two administration offices. It is the fourth-largest community health center in Mississippi, serving 36,000 patients annually.

When the Lucedale clinic first opened, the staff weren’t sure what to expect. They soon started seeing a steady flow of patients. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit just months later and the clinic quickly adapted to continue to provide care and distribute the first vaccinations in the county.

“It was a new adventure starting it from the ground up. We wondered if we could surpass our goals, but we did right out of the gate. We may have five patients on the schedule, but by the end of the day we hit a record of 28 not long ago, which is pretty phenomenal for this small clinic. The community needed it and we’re here to provide that service,” said practice manager Dena Trusler.

The Lucedale clinic recently added a member of the American Heart Association’s HeartCorps. Greene County native Nikki McDonald is in the first class of members placed by the federal volunteer service agency Americorps to focus on educating and equipping residents in rural communities to combat heart disease.

The Lucedale clinic is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Shoppes at Lucedale plaza across from Walmart on Old Hwy 63. The clinic’s phone number is 601-947-8268. All of Coastal’s services and locations are listed on its website: https://coastalfamilyhealth.org/.