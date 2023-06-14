PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Coast Guard rescued three boaters from a vessel that was taking on water about eight miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

According to officials, Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 from the crew of a 55-foot fishing vessel. The crew of the Capt Quintinn stated that they were taking on water.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula boat crew to assist.

Officials said the helicopter arrived at the scene and landed on Horn Island. They retrieved the three boaters and transported them to Gulfport International Airport in Mississippi.

There were no reported injuries.