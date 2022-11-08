GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two new members will be seated on the board of education for the George County School District after winning the midterm election.

Matthew Smith, a veterinarian at George County Veterinary Clinic, defeated incumbent Jessie Ludgood by 916 to 313.

Ludgood, retired from Singing River Electric, was first elected to the District 1 seat in 2016. He currently serves as the board’s vice president.

Clanton, a special education teacher and department chair in Pascagoula-Gautier Schools and former director of special education and director of human resources in George Co. Schools, won a three-way race.

She defeated trucking executive David Pritchett and retired teacher Margaret Tyrone for the District 2 seat. Incumbent Jake Green did not seek reelection.

Maria Clanton 913 David Pritchett 469 Margaret Tyrone 92

Both ran on a platform pushing for accountability and transparency while opposing the purchase of a $1.27 million building the board voted to purchase earlier this year to house district administrative offices.

The pair will be seated at the first school board meeting in January to serve a six-year term in office.