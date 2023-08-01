LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – While residents of Lucedale scratched their heads and wondered when their water could go out again, city officials said they are working diligently to make repairs and upgrades to their water system.

The water system, which Lucedale’s Mayor Doug Lee said hasn’t changed much since the 1950s, still consists of asbestos and steel pipes, which are prone to breaking with age. One of the main water lines on Depot Road broke when a bridge shifted, which caused the city to declare a local emergency.

“You patch it in one place and then the pressure builds up, it’s going to break in another place,” Mayor Lee said.

Ward 4 Alderman Al Jones said the city isn’t sure which valves shut off which parts of the water system. To streamline the repair process, Jones said the city is mapping out the water system, a process that could take months to complete.

“You should be able to shut a system down to work on a specific area, but sometimes, lines have been tied in, and they weren’t properly tied in correctly,” Jones, said. Anytime a line is shut off, Jones said those affected are put under a boiling water advisory.

The water system is made up of three wells, and Mayor Lee said one of those wells hasn’t worked for months; however, he said the struggle to find workers to fix it is one of his biggest concerns.

“You’re lucky to get a contractor. People don’t want to work,” Mayor Lee said. “That’s what I’m saying – third party. Any time you wait on a third part, you’re at their mercy.”

Jones estimated the entire project could cost millions of dollars combined from both Federal and local money.