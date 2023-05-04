LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new event is coming to Leakesville on Saturday, May 6, to celebrate an old tradition, Cinco de Mayo.

The free event will be in Green Park on Main Street from noon until 6 p.m.

The line-up includes Mariachi Moderno, a traditional mariachi band from Mobile; classical guitarist Michael Boyd, an international touring artist and professor at Jones College; and country music duo DC Lane, including a Lucedale native named Mississippi’s Songwriter of the Year and made CMT appearances.

15 vendors will be on-site with a variety of goods, along with food trucks and local restaurants. Jones College art students will also be selling ceramic pottery.

“It really came from one of our members, El Zarape Mexican restaurant,” said Shonna Pierce, marketing chair for Main Street Leakesville Organization (MSLO). “We want to celebrate their culture and everything that the business brings to the town.”

The event will also include a tamale contest and kids activities like inflatables, bean bag toss, photo opportunities, a pinata, and pin the tail on the donkey.

“We just want to try something different, bring old and new traditions together,” said MSLO Vendor Coordinator Jarma Farmer. “There’s so much good happening with businesses and people in Leakesville and we really want people to come see and take part in that from home and also draw visitors from all over to see what we have to offer.”

The event is being sponsored by area businesses to make it free to the public. The volunteer group is focused on growing Leakesville by supporting local businesses and hosting community events. MSLO also plans fundraisers throughout the year to work towards improvements to Green Park in the center of town.

Attendees for Saturday’s event should bring a lawn chair to watch the performers on the stage in the park throughout the day. More information on all upcoming MSLO events is posted on its Facebook page and website: mainstleakesville.com.