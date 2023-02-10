Caleb and Bron Howell, holding scissors, and Amanda Howell, center, cut the ribbon for Chik-N-Pig in Agricola surrounded by family and staff. (WKRG)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new barbecue restaurant in the Agricola community has proven popular with locals and visitors, selling out most days in the month since opening.

From the moment the doors first opened at Chik-N-Pig on Jan. 12, it was obvious the crew would get little rest in the days to come.

“We thought we’d have a small, soft opening and give folks a chance to try it out while we get our legs under us,” said co-owner Amanda Howell. “We never expected to sell out the first three weekends in a row. It was amazing.”

The restaurant is owned by brothers Caleb and Bron Howell and Bron’s wife, Amanda, with plenty of support behind them from both sets of parents and families.

It is located in what was for many years the Agricola Quick Stop and Maples Oil Co. on Hwy 613. The canopy where gas pumps used to sit is still in-tact and a porch that once kept bait for purchase has been turned into a seating area.

“People know the building, there’s a lot of good memories here. We had to rehab the old lunch counter, paint, replace some flooring- things like that from sitting for a little while, but we wanted to leave as much of it the same as possible where customers would recognize it,” Howell said.

The family took ownership of the building in July 2022 and worked mostly on their own to convert it into a full-service restaurant, including trips across the southeast to pick-up equipment.

It has been a labor of love the past seven months as they prepared to open. The trio continue to work jobs outside of the restaurant, spending many evenings, weekends and time off to get the business off the ground with a lot of support from their employers, children and other commitments.

The restaurant is currently open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Preparation begins each week on Tuesdays to make chicken salad and the sides, like at least eight pans of mac and cheese.

In a barn adjacent to the restaurant, someone stays up all night to tend to the smoker with 25 racks of ribs, and pounds of Boston butt pork, brisket, and sausage. Everything is made from scratch from the baked beans and creamed corn to the sausage and sauces. Brisket burgers and chicken salad, quarters and wings are prepared fresh each morning.

Bron is the primary chef behind the recipes, watching videos on sauce flavors and smoking techniques to perfect their own concoctions. It is a Texas-style barbecue with meats prepared with dry rubs over a wood fired smoker by Caleb and crew and sauce served on the side.

Opening a restaurant had been a dream of Bron’s for over 20 years. The family has brought out the smoker and cooked for family and church events but took a chance to turn it into a business when the Quick Stop became available.

“It was really a leap of faith. Everything came into place like we could have never done ourselves. God’s been in this every step and we’ve been so blessed,” Howell said. “We want to serve our neighbors good food and good company as long as God allows.”

Call-in orders for take-out are available at 601-947-5119. Weekend specials and updates are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.