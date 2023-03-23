GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A car show and rodeo scheduled for Friday, March 24 Saturday, March 25 will benefit nearly all of George County’s first responders, and many children come Christmas time.

The rodeo will be kick-off both Friday and Saturday at the George County Fairgrounds arena. Gates open at 5: 30 p.m. with mutton busting at 7 p.m. and the pro rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Double Creek Rodeo Company out of Eutaw, Ala. will run the event. It will bring in donations for 14 volunteer fire departments in George County. A portion of all the ticket sales and concessions revenue will be given to the departments.

Scheduled events include bareback saddle and bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding. Scoring at the event will be recorded by the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association.

Admission for adults is $15. Children aged 5 to 11 are $10. 4-years-old and under are free. Tickets are available in advance online or with cash at the gate.

The car show by the George County Sheriff’s Office begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, through the afternoon, at the fairgrounds.

It benefits GCSO’s Blue Line Toy Drive. For the eighth year, the office will distribute toys to elementary school children in the county.

Elementary school teachers provide names of students needing assistance along with their clothing sizes and toy requests. The sheriff’s office uses donations to provide each child with two sets of clothes, including socks, underwear and shoes, personal care items, and a toy or item off their wish list. 150 to 200 children are served each year.

Saturday’s car show will include two categories for the best cars older and newer than 1960, Sheriff’s Pick, Mayor’s Pick and People’s Choice. Car registration will be done the morning of.

A kids zone with games and inflatables, 50/50 raffle, pulled pork and sausage dog plates, child ID kits and a LifeSouth blood drive will also be on-site.

The fairgrounds are located at 9162 Old Hwy 63 South, Lucedale.