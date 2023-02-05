MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi?

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old must be using a “child passenger restraint device” for protection. A booster seat must be used for children between the ages of four and seven and that are less than 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone who is found not to be complying with the child passenger restraint law could be fined up to $25 for each offense.