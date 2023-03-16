Sign directing voters to polling place with political signs in the background

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding political candidates that campaign signs cannot be placed in the right-of-ways on state highways.

An alert sent says the width of highway right-of-way varies by location and includes the driving lanes, shoulders and mowed areas. It can potentially reach distances of 300 feet or more from the centerline of driving lanes, MDOT days.

Signs are not permitted within areas necessary for clear vision at intersections and they must not interfere with the sight distance of a driver, according to state law. No signs are allowed in limited access right-of-way.

Signs with steel or wooden posts pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers, the alert said.

Any illegally placed signs will be removed and kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded. Candidates may retrieve signs from MDOT without penalty.

For information about right-of-way distances in specific areas along a state-maintained highway, candidates may call their local MDOT maintenance facility.

All state and county-level offices will be on the ballot in the August 8 primary and November 7 general election.

