HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Harrison County, Mississippi!

The company will break ground on the site on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Buc-ee’s will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee’s Harrison County will be the first Buc-ee’s location in Mississippi.

Located at I-10 and Menge Avenue, Buc-ee’s Harrison County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 46 stores across Texas and the South.

“Harrison County is a vibrant community with five thriving cities and stunning beaches,” said Stan Beard, of Buc-ee’s. “It’s perfectly situated along I-10 between our Texas and Alabama stores and we can’t wait to be the best place to stop on the Mississippi Coast.”

Buc-ee’s Harrison County is expected to bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area.