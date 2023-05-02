BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi authorities are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Mound Bayou.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced a Blue Alert was issued for Stanley Self, Jr. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said a trooper was shot in the arm by the suspect and received non-life-threatening injuries. This shooting occurred on U.S. 61.

Self, 23, is five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. According to MHP, he was last seen at Isaac Avenue at South Street on May 2. He was wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt.

Stanley Self, Jr. (Courtesy: MHP)

Authorities said Self may be traveling in an unknown vehicle or is on foot. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Self can contact 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) at 855-642-5378.

MBI is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.