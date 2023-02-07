BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, has announced their is new ownership, according to Milb.com.

Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball LLC, a Mississippi entity owned by John Tracy, according to the release.

“John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game,” said Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers’ General Manager. “Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team.”

The new ownership will provide “capital, resources and a dedication to the fan experience to mobilize future growth ensuring that the Biloxi Shuckers continue to be a pillar in the community,” reads the release.

Previous ownership, led by Young, purchased the team in 2015. Young said it has been “an honor” being a part of the Biloxi community.

““The Biloxi Shuckers are in good hands with John as his track record of building organizations and supporting communities makes him a perfect fit,” said Young. “I will continue to root for Biloxi and will remain a Shuckers fan for life.”

The Shuckers begin their season Friday, April 7 at the Mississippi Braves in a three-game series. They return to Biloxi for a five-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Tuesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 16.