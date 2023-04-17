BILOXI, Miss. (WGNO) — Five people, including a police officer, were wounded after a shooting at a Southern Mississippi surf shop over the weekend.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Surf Style surf shop on Highway 90 (Beach Boulevard) in Biloxi around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. At the scene was a large crowd for a Spring Break event, according to police.

As officers responded to the scene, police say more shots were fired at a nearby location. While searching the area, a BPD officer was struck by gunfire. As the search continued, police discovered four other people had been shot. All five victims were taken to an area hospital where they all have since been listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear who fired the shots. The shooting remains under investigation by Biloxi PD.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or dispatch at 228-392-0641. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or by clicking here.

Latest Stories