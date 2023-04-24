PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi man was convicted and sentenced Monday, April 24, after causing a deadly hit-and-run in Jackson County.

John David Cole, 49, was convicted of Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident in Jackson County Circuit Court. Judge Keith Miller sentenced him to the maximum of 20 years with 15 years in state prison and five years on post-release supervision.

Cole hit Douglas Couey, 33, of Jacksonville, Florida, with his vehicle around 2 a.m. while driving northbound on Highway 609 near Big Ridge Road, south of I-10, on July 19, 2020. Cole immediately fled after striking Couey, who died at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a public alert for a blue Hyundai Elantra with front damage based on evidence at the scene. Troopers found the car at Cole’s home days later and arrested him.

“Yesterday marked the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights week. Today, over twenty family members of Mr. Couey stood strongly at the sentencing of Defendant Cole,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “This is a powerful reminder of the wide-reaching effects of crime and underscores why my office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and families.”