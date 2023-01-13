PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail.

Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Ratcliff had been arrested by Ocean Springs police earlier in the day for driving under the influence. He died at USA Medical Center in Mobile from blunt force head trauma several days later.

Gholar was being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the time of the assault. At the time of the manslaughter sentencing, he was already serving a 13-year sentence for an aggravated assault committed in Harrison County.

“This was a senseless act of violence, and our office remains committed to seeking justice for all crime victims, regardless of their status,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “I hope that Judge Taylor’s imposition of the maximum sentence provides some sense of justice to Mr. Ratcliff’s family.”

Judge Taylor required that Gholar serve the 20 year manslaughter sentence consecutively to the Harrison County conviction, totaling 33 years combined.