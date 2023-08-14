BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police arrested a man who they say was driving recklessly and discharging his firearm while behind the wheel, according to a Biloxi Police Department release Monday.

Jimmy Knighton, 38, was charged with felony eluding and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

BPD officers responded to Brighton Circle and Somerset Court due to multiple reports of an SUV, which was later identified as a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner, whose driver was driving recklessly and discharging his firearm.

Once officers arrived on the scene and found the vehicle, which did not yield their blue lights and sirens. They pursued the vehicle. Knighton “struck several pursuing vehicles,” but no officers were injured, according to police.

Knighton’s 4-Runner was disabled by a BPD spike strip. Police say he refused to exit his vehicle but was later taken into custody after being apprehended by K9.

BPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. A $150,000 bond has been set for Knighton’s release.