GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Benndale Elementary School students are working on their first podcast with new grant-funded equipment.

Jennifer Finley hopes her 5th and 6th grade English Language Arts (ELA) classes use the podcasts to strengthen their research, writing, speaking, and collaboration skills.

“Many of our students are not exposed to much outside of the community in which they live, so it’s important that I, as their teacher, expose them to as much as I can while they are with me,” Finley said in a news release. “Podcasts will also allow students to learn new skills like producing, recording, and publishing.”

The $1,000 grant from Singing River Electric helped purchase a laptop, microphones, headphones, recording equipment and editing software. The equipment will be used for a weekly classroom news broadcast, book reviews, and interviews. Finley said listening is a key part of language comprehension, and podcasts will enhance the ELA class experience.

George County Schools received laptop computers, reflective vests, handcuffs and firearm holsters in late 2022 for two new school resource officer positions with $2,500 through the same grant program.

The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Grant program provides funding to non-profit organizations focused on education, civics, community development and economic development in parts of George, Greene, Jackson, Perry and Wayne counties. The next application deadline is May 12 at singingriver.com/my-community/.