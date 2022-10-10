CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in contact with a silver Honda Accord that had three people inside.

Deputies identified 60-year-old Dewey Lee Morgan as the driver and say when they attempted to have Morgan step out of the vehicle and follow additional orders, he fled on foot.

EBRSO says deputies followed Morgan and warned him a taser would be deployed if he refused to comply.

In an apparently violent encounter, deputies say even after they tased Morgan, he continued to resist them.

The affidavit says one of the deputies was wounded after the encounter with Morgan and had to be checked out at Lane Memorial Hospital for a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, deputies allegedly found a meth pipe in one of Morgan’s pockets, discovered that one of his passengers (Ryan Dean Whitehead) was a fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and allegedly found that Morgan’s other passenger (Kimberly Faith Langlois) had crystal meth in her purse.

Deputies say all three individuals were taken into custody.

Morgan’s charges include resisting an officer with force/violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.