LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A full month of educational, crafting and fellowship events is scheduled at the Lucedale-George County Public Library in April.

Events include:

Saturday, April 1 – Easter Egg Hunt – Easter festivities, including snacks, story time in the meeting room, and an Easter egg hunt in Lucedale City Park! Bring your cameras. The Easter Bunny will be here! For children 12 and under, starting at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 4 – There’s More to the Story – “Lunch and Learn with Nancy Jo” at 11:30 am. Bring your brown bag lunch, have a seat, and learn about journalism with Nancy Jo Maples, writer for the George County Times. Drop in for a few minutes or take the hour to learn. There will also be a Q&A session for those burning questions that prospective journalists may have. This program is intended for ages 17 and up.

Thursday, April 6 – Keeping Backyard Chickens – Easter craft at 4 p.m. Patrons 12 and under are welcome; under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Presenter Ann Howard will teach these young patrons how to care for backyard chickens. Ann Howard has been with the Farm Bureau/ Mississippi Federation of Women in Agriculture for five years and has worked for the Mississippi State Extension Services for eighteen years. Please call to sign up and invite your friends!

Saturdays April 8, 22 – LEGO Club – Let your children explore the limits of their imagination and utilize their creativity to build architectural Lego masterpieces. Lego Cub is extended through April and May, every other Saturday beginning April 8th 10 am.

Thursday, April 13 – Paint & Sip – Join for a paint-and-sip party at 4 p.m. This program is intended for adults 17 and up. Paint Supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Supplies are limited. Call the library to save your seat at (601) 947-2123.

Thursday, April 20 – Galaxy Painting Youth Program – Join at 5 p.m. and learn how to create a beautiful galaxy painting from a professional artist, Christine Cole. This program is geared toward youth in 6th grade and up. Call to sign up at (601) 947-2123 and invite your friends!