GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Wild hogs cause $60 million in damages annually in the state, MDAC said. The program provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands.

MDAC provides the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance to trap and control wild hogs on private lands, including:

Smart trap with cellular camera. Includes 12v battery and solar panel for power source

Data service for cellular camera

T-post for camera

Trailer for transporting trap

On-site evaluation and trap setup

“Now that most crops have been harvested across the state, farmers normally have more time to devote to battling this nuisance animal,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson. “I encourage anyone that is experiencing a problem with wild hogs to submit a trap application this November.”

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

One trap per 500 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use. A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success.