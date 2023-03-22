LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A stabbing suspect is in police custody after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest.

The alleged stabbing happened as a group of people got into an argument around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 on South Pine Street, between Estes and Wood Streets, about one block north of Benyard Park.

Officers say one of the people in the argument, Christopher Miles, Sr., pulled out a knife and stabbed another man in the head and shoulder before leaving the scene.

Police Chief Kellum Fairley said the victim was taken to George Regional Hospital for treatment and has been released.

On Monday, March 13, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers issued an alert asking for the public’s help in finding Miles with a warning that he could be armed and dangerous.

Fairley told the city’s Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, March 21, that Miles was arrested the day prior after an anonymous tip was submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The non-profit organization works to find suspects for crimes committed in George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Stone counties. It takes anonymous tips by phone call, a mobile app, its website and kiosks at Walmart stores in Biloxi, Gulfport and Pascagoula. Rewards are offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

The agency celebrated its 10,000th tip received last week since the program began in 1986.

“The partnership is working on the coast,” said coordinator Lori Massey. “This goes to show that crimes can be solved and felons can be taken off our streets, thanks to the community for submitting these tips.”

Miles is in custody at the George County Regional Jail awaiting a bond hearing in Lucedale Municipal Court. He is charged with aggravated assault.