GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) – A new 6,500 capacity amphitheater could bring major concerts to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a production company says.

The City of Gautier and 46 Entertainment broke ground for The Sound Amphitheater during a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 13.

“We were looking for one word that represents both our area and our purpose in this amphitheater,” said Paula Yancey, Gautier City Manager. “As you know, we are located on the Mississippi Sound, and now you will hear the sounds of major performers coming from this beautiful amphitheater, named The Sound.”

The $6 million amphitheater is expected to open in spring 2024 with 1,250 seats and a grass commons area behind it. It is slated to host 10 to 12 national touring concerts during the spring, summer and fall, according to the developer.

The park will also have a concession area for multiple food trucks and be able to host a variety of other large-scale community events. The city is organizing and managing funding for the project with consultation from live events management company 46 Entertainment.

“When planning, we focused on the amphitheater itself and the on-site revenue, but that just scratches the surface of the actual impact,” said Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan. “The entire region will be significantly impacted as it relates to hotels, restaurants, bars and gas stations.”

46 Entertainment officials say they are in the process of meeting with area businesses and donors to include premium seating options, corporate boxes and naming rights for The Sound.

“In one short year, The Sound will bring the nation’s best country, rock, R&B, and blues acts to thousands of people every week,” said Nathan Baugh, President of 46 Entertainment. “With an estimated economic impact of $13-15 million per year, this project will truly change this city and the region.”

The amphitheater is part of a Town Commons Park being developed on the former Singing River Mall property in Gautier. The first phase broke ground in March 2021 to build roads and drainage, parking, and open lawn area for future development.

The master plan approved by the Gautier City Council in Sept. 2022.

Site plans include a basketball court, dog park, fire pits, a football field, musical playground, outdoor movie screen, splash pad, tree house and volleyball court. A new city hall and mix of retail and housing developments are also planned.

The city received $3.5 million from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, part of the state’s BP oil spill settlement, and another $1.5 million from the state legislature to purchase the 55-acre mall property.

The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center and Hall of Fame Museum is also being developed on the site, in part with a $1 million allocation from the state legislature. The initial design calls for a 10,000 square foot space with a covered space for small performances in the building and outside, recording studio, and classroom space.

Inductees into the Hall of Fame are honored each summer during the Mississippi Songwriters Festival with hundreds of performances between Ocean Springs and Gautier over four days.