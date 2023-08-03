LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many voters in George and Greene Counties are faced with a new voting system ahead of the 2023 State primary elections.

George County Circuit Clerk Chad Welford said the county bought a fleet of ExpressVote machines last year. Both Greene and George Counties use the machines as their main voting system.

Welford said voters are given a blank slip of paper that they insert into the machine. From there, he said voters can make their choices before the machine prints the digitized ballot on the paper to be scanned by another computer without Internet capabilities.

“Once it’s all done, we burn those results to a memory stick, then we take those results to a computer that’s tied to the statewide election management system, and we upload those results,” Welford said. “So, it’s only uploading the results to the State of Mississippi.”

Welford said the paper ballot adds an extra layer of security on top of a fully digital system. He said if there is a miscount in the votes, the County could use the paper ballot to hand count the votes.

“The old system, it was good, it worked, but [voters] could not touch their vote. They could not see it, and that’s what most voters wanted to be able to do,” Welford said. “In my 16 years, the voters have been more satisfied with this system than ever before.”

Despite the recent data breach that crippled much of the George County computer systems, Welford said it didn’t affect the election system much because their computers are never hooked to the Internet.

“The new system allows the voter to actually insert a paper ballot. The old one never had paper tied to it. It didn’t have a paper trail,” Welford said.

Absentee ballots are due Aug. 5 at noon. Election day is Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Welford said most results should be in by 9 p.m.