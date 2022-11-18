GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Absentee voting is now open for the Greene County School Board runoff election.
The only race on the ballot is for the District 2 school board seat. None of the three candidates received a majority of votes during the Nov. 8 general election.
|Curtis J. Hill
|197 (36%)
|Shena Knight
|174 (31.9%)
|Brenda Debose Mosley
|136 (24.9%)
The top two candidates – incumbent C.J. Hill and challenger Shena Knight- will be on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 29 runoff election.
District 2 includes the North Leakesville precinct at Leakesville Town Hall and the State Line precinct at Old Gym- 41 Winchester Street, State Line.
The circuit clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting:
- Saturday, Nov. 19: 8 a.m. until noon
- Monday, Nov. 21 – Wednesday, Nov. 23: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26: 8 a.m. until noon
Saturday, Nov. 26 is the final day to vote absentee in-person. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
The District 2 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Runoff Election Day- Tuesday, Nov. 29. The winner will serve a six-year term in office beginning January 2023.
