JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Seven people were killed and 36 others injured in 160 total crashes on Mississippi highways over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and concluded Monday, Dec. 26, at midnight.

Troopers issued 5,294 citations and made 80 arrests for impaired driving. Both were down from 2021.

The number of crashes, 160, was slightly down from the same time last year but the number of fatal crashes, 7, increased. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River Counties.

2022 2021 Citations 5,294 6.520 Seatbelt and Child Restraint 472 589 DUI’s 80 146 Crashes 160 174 Fatal Crashes 7 1 Fatalities 7 1 Motorist Assist 218 96

MHP Crash Reports:

Fatal Crash, Jones County, 12/23/22

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Jones County. A 2005 Ford F150 driven by 51-year-old Joe Clayton of Hattiesburg, MS, was traveling south on Highway 11 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Joe Clayton received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Sunflower County, 12/23/22

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at approximately 4:44 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway US 49W in Sunflower County. A 1997 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Christopher Harris of Indianola, MS, was traveling south on Highway US 49W when the vehicle left the highway and overturned. Christopher Harris received fatal injuries from the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Jefferson County, 12/24/22

On Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at approximately 7:48 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 28 in Jefferson County. A 2007 Mitsubishi Pickup driven by Dennis Crump, 38, of Hazlehurst, MS, was traveling west on Highway 28 when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. Dennis Crump received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Attala County, 12/25/22

On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:42 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Attala County. A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 23-year-old John Gwatlney of Kosciusko, MS, was traveling north on Highway 35 when the vehicle left the road and overturned. John Gwaltney received fatal injuries from the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Clark County, 12/25/22

On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at approximately 9:31 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Clarke County involving a pedestrian. A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Jalen Nixon of Vossburg, MS, traveled north on Highway 11 when the vehicle collided with 42-year-old Wilt Alford of Pachuta, MS walking north on Highway 11. Mr. Alford received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Marion County, 12/26/22

On Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 586 in Marion County. A 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia, MS, traveled west on Highway 586 when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a light pole and overturned. Charles Bass received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Pearl River County, 12/26/22

On Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:04 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. William Jones received fatal injuries from the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.