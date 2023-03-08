GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Crews are working to restore power to 558 homes in George County after a semi truck struck a utility pole.

Singing River Electric’s outage map shows the power has been out since 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, mostly in the Bexley community.

A semi truck hauling seven pick-up trucks appeared to run off the road at U.S. 98 East and Ernest Pipkens Road, about one-half mile west of the Hwy 63 intersection.

Both lanes of Pipkens are closed as the semi is removed and linemen work to restore power. 12 Singing River Electric vehicles were on site as of 8:30 a.m. with power lines on the ground in some spots.

The driver was uninjured.

It is the third semi wreck in two weeks on highways in George County, and the fourth in a little over a month.

Mississippi Highway Patrol told WKRG if drivers see any vehicle swerving, speeding, or operating dangerously, they should not hesitate to call law enforcement when it is safe to do so.

In 2022, troopers responded to 230 commercial vehicle crashes in the six coastal counties that make up MHP Troop K. George County’s share is up for the beginning for the year with at least four major semi crashes in just over a month.