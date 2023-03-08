GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Crews are working to restore power to 558 homes in George County after a semi truck struck a utility pole.
Singing River Electric’s outage map shows the power has been out since 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, mostly in the Bexley community.
A semi truck hauling seven pick-up trucks appeared to run off the road at U.S. 98 East and Ernest Pipkens Road, about one-half mile west of the Hwy 63 intersection.
Both lanes of Pipkens are closed as the semi is removed and linemen work to restore power. 12 Singing River Electric vehicles were on site as of 8:30 a.m. with power lines on the ground in some spots.
The driver was uninjured.
It is the third semi wreck in two weeks on highways in George County, and the fourth in a little over a month.
- A truck carrying wood chips tipped over on MS Hwy 57 at Broome School Road on March 1, shutting down the northbound lane of the highway for three hours.
- A log truck tipped over on the Highways 63 and 26 connector on Monday, Feb. 27, blocking traffic in the Hwy 63N lane from 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
- On Jan. 27, the same north ramp was shut down for about four hours while a semi hauling wood chips blocked the road after tipping over.
Mississippi Highway Patrol told WKRG if drivers see any vehicle swerving, speeding, or operating dangerously, they should not hesitate to call law enforcement when it is safe to do so.
In 2022, troopers responded to 230 commercial vehicle crashes in the six coastal counties that make up MHP Troop K. George County’s share is up for the beginning for the year with at least four major semi crashes in just over a month.