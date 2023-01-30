PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard.

USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula.

USCG said they contacted the owner of the vessel “who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.”

When the USCG arrived, one boater was in a life raft and the other two were standing on the bow of the boat.

Sector Mobile and Coast Guard Station Pascagoula coordinated the rescue. All three people were reported to be in stable station and transported to Bayou La Batre, Ala.