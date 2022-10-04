(L-R) Samuel Nelson, Athena Tabary, and Andy Woodard were arrested on charges of burglary Tuesday, Oct. 4.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items.

Deputies said they found one of the three suspects wearing an article of clothing stolen from the home. A search warrant for Andy Woodard’s, 40, home allegedly turned up several other stolen items.

Woodard, Samuel Nelson, 20, and Athena Tabary, 38, were booked into George County Regional Correctional Facility on charges of Felony Commercial Burglary, awaiting an appearance before a Justice Court judge.

Tabary also faces one charge of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

This remains an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, you are encouraged to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.