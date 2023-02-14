GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – About 27% of students enrolled in schools in George and Greene counties are chronically absent, according to data recently released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

The MDE report is based on the 2021-2022 school year. MDE identifies a student as chronically absent from school if they miss 10%, or 18 days, of the school year for any reason. It equates to about two days missed each month school is in session. It includes excused and unexcused absences and suspensions.

George County’s rate sits at 27.06%. About 1,171 of the 4,328 enrolled students were chronically absent during the school year. The number was 483 out of 1,761 in Greene County, or 27.43%.

Both districts’ rates are lower than the state average of 28%, the highest rate since MDE began reporting the data in 2017. In that year, the statewide rate was 14.15%. MDE officials believe the lingering COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the higher rate. Before the pandemic, Mississippi’s chronic absenteeism rate fell to 13% in 2018-19.

Franklin County Schools had the lowest rate at 9.65% in the most recent report. The highest was 57.66% in Claiborne County.

Chronically absent students are more likely to fall behind academically and less likely to graduate from high school, the department says.

MDE will relaunch a statewide attendance awareness campaign in June. The campaign is designed to challenge students and school districts to reduce individual absences to no more than five in a school year. Mississippi’s campaign, first introduced in September 2018, is part of a national movement to reduce chronic absenteeism.

“Higher than normal chronic absenteeism numbers are not unique to Mississippi following the pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Taylor, state superintendent of education. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that MDE and all educational stakeholders develop and implement strategies to get students back in school and on track to achieve academic and career success.”

During the 2021-22 school year, 128,275 Mississippi public school students were chronically absent, an increase of 33,186 students from 2020-21. The rates increased steadily for all K-12 grades in 2021-22. The chronic absenteeism rate in K-5 elementary schools was highest for kindergarten at 28.4%. In middle school, the rate was highest in grade 8 at 29.6% and highest in high school in grade 12 at 45.3%.

Locally, schools in George and Greene counties experienced similar trends.

George County:

Agricola Elementary 17.12% 18.13% Benndale Elementary 22.29% 21.84% Central Elementary 23.58% 20.21% LC Hatcher Elementary 28.32% 24.94% LT Taylor Intermediate 27.27% 18.15% Rocky Creek Elementary 18.43% 18.67% George County Middle 30.51% 17.48% George County High 36.52% 22.48% George County School District 27.06% 19.52%

Greene County:

School Chronic Absenteeism Rate2021-2022 2016-2017 Rate Leakesville Elementary 20.40% 12.59% McLain Elementary 19.02% 5.10% Sand Hill Elementary 13.33% 15.12% Leakesville Junior High 28.57% 14.92% Greene County High 44.69% 29.30% Greene County School District 27.43% 17.65%

To prevent chronic absences, the state recommends districts and schools: