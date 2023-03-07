LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new truck stop in George County will employ 50 to 60 workers when it is operational later this summer.

Site plans for the Love’s Travel Center under construction at U.S. 98 and Hwy 198 in east Lucedale include a 6,836 square-foot retail store with an Arby’s restaurant, separate car and semi truck entrances, gas pumps, RV parking, showers and laundry.

“We’re trying to find gaps in our network to where we can provide that Love’s experience,” said district manager Michael Love. “We wanted to bridge the gap between Mobile and Hattiesburg. Then with Enviva coming up with the increase in trucks, we expect it to become a good location for us.”

County leaders gathered Tuesday, March 7, for a concrete pouring ceremony to officially welcome the company to the area. Construction began in early January and is scheduled to wrap up in June.

A $400,000 sewer expansion project extending wastewater lines to the truck stop from a new lift station in the county industrial park was completed last month. Construction costs for the site itself is budgeted for $9 million.

The location will need up to 60 part-time and full-time workers once it opens. It is currently hiring for cashiers, shift supervisors, managers, custodians and restaurant staff.

“As we continue to expand, we like to do as much internal promotion as possible. So it’s not just a job, we want to try to provide a career for people,” Love said.

The location will include a dog park and deli with fresh food. All of the features, including the Arby’s, will be open 24/7.

“With our drivers, anytime in the night, they could be stopping by needing a place to rest, have a meal, to get fuel. So we want to be able to provide that friendly experience at all hours,” Love said. “We’re excited to get up and running in Lucedale.”

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s has 600 locations in 42 states with 39,000 employees. The Lucedale location will be the 18th location in Mississippi. Love said the company will also open up opportunities for charitable giving to local organizations.