JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two teenagers are in police custody after a 15-year-old was shot and left in critical condition.

The teenage victim was shot Sunday afternoon at a park in the St. Andrews area of Ocean Springs, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault as an adult. He is accused of shooting the victim twice.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said the suspects got away in an SUV that was driven by a 17-year-old. The driver is charged with accessory after the fact through youth court. A 16-year-old passenger was in the SUV and was questioned before being released.

This case is still under investigation.