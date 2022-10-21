GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21.

Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release.

First responders from multiple districts were paged to the scene out of fear the fire could spread under extremely dry conditions.

Upon arrival, responders found two residents deceased in the home. Identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the George County Fire Investigator in determining the cause of the fire.

Basin, Central, and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments from District Three, Movella and Agricola VFD from District Two, and a tanker truck from Northeast Jackson County Fire District were requested for mutual aid. ASAP EMS Service and George Co. Sheriff Deputies also responded.