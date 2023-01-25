GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two children died and six other people were injured after an apartment fire in Gulfport.

The Sun Herald reported the fire happened early Wednesday morning at the William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue near Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 6-year-old Vashun Viverette and 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey both died of smoke inhalation.

News outlets reported that the parents and two other children in the apartment were hospitalized. A two-year-old was taken to New Orleans for treatment, and the other child, age 4, was in stable condition.

Two other men were also injured. One neighbor, who tried to assist the family, was treated for smoke inhalation, and the other man in a nearby apartment jumped out of a window and had an ankle injury.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.