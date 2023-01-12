FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested in Forrest County in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.

Cody O’Neal was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in Jackson County on Monday, December 9. Authorities said Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was wanted for questioning in connection to his suspicious death and for allegedly stealing a silver 2017 GMC Sierra Crew Cab.

Hattiesburg police said Slaughter was arrested in Forrest County on Wednesday, January 11.

Christopher James Axton, 27, was arrested for receiving stolen property in Forrest County on Tuesday, January 10. Police said the 2017 GMC Sierra Crew Cab was recovered.

Slaughter and Axton were booked into the Forrest County jail. They will both be turned over to Jackson County.