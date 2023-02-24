GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – About 130 agricultural science students showcased their skills in competitions at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) – George County Center on Friday, Feb. 24.

Students competed in team and individual events like parliamentary procedure, public speaking, tool identification, tractor operating and welding. Nine high schools in the Gulf South Federation of the Mississippi FFA were represented: East Central, George County, Forrest County Agricultural, Perry County Vo-Tech, Poplarville, Purvis, Stone and Sumrall.

The FFA career development events are structured to teach students life skills they can use in their career field after graduation.

“I’ve really enjoyed everything the classes and competitions have taught me. It’s helped me improve my knowledge of welding so I can join the Marine Corps as a combat engineer so it might further my field in that,” said welding student Tommy Davis.

It is the first time in many years the competitions have been hosted at the George County Center. Students got a chance to see the campus and learn about the center’s degree offerings, like the agricultural sciences program partnership with Mississippi State University. The center’s dean hopes to keep the competition in George County as an annual event.

“Meeting all our enrolled students and the ones we get to welcome at special events is the absolute favorite part of my job. We really love being able to host them here and it’s a lot of fun seeing all their skills,” said dean Lisa Rhodes.

Volunteer judges for each of the events came mostly from the George County community. Capital Tractor in Lucedale lent the equipment for the tractor operation and maintenance event and staff helped judge.

MGCCC students were also on hand to help manage the competitions, serve lunch and answer questions from the high schoolers.

“This was my first time on the campus. I didn’t know about some of the programs offered here. I’m still deciding on what I want to do, but they’re on my list to tour and check out when I get closer to graduating,” said Jamie Breland.

The top three finishers in each of the events will move on to the district competition next month in Jones County to vie for a chance to represent south Mississippi in the state competition.