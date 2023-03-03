GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – 13 people were arrested in George County during a two week special enforcement period by the George County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

The operation included an increase of safety checkpoints and patrols with a focus on seizing illegal drugs. The enforcement period netted 13 arrests for outstanding warrants and new charges for possession of controlled substances, burglary, and other violations, GCSO says.

Arrests include:

Thursday, Feb. 16: Kimberlee I. Dickerson, 49, of Lucedale, was arrested during a traffic stop on Inland Beach Road and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth). Dickerson was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility (GCRCF) and given a $15,000.00 commercial bond by George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Jerry A. McDonald, 29, of Leakesville, was arrested during a traffic stop on Hwy 613 near Cedar Ridge when he allegedly attempted to run after deputies arrested him for active GC Justice Court warrants for Failure to Appear. McDonald was booked into GCRCF and, after an initial appearance before Judge Martin Seib, was given a $1,000.00 signature bond for Disorderly Conduct and a $1,500.00 commercial bond for Resisting Arrest.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Ashli N. Harris, 23, of Lucedale, was arrested for a Justice Court warrant for Guilty in Absentia and Felony Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) at a safety checkpoint in the Plum Bluff Road area of River Road. After being booked into GCRCF and having an initial appearance before Judge Seib, Harris was given a $3,500.00 commercial bond for the possession charge, and a $1,000.00 signature bond for the warrant.

Friday, Feb. 24: Avisary Q. Turner, 37, of Beaumont, was arrested during a traffic stop for a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) hit from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for probation violation. Turner was booked into GCRCF where he awaits extradition by MDOC.

Monday, Feb. 27: Neil D. Havard, 46, of Lucedale, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance at a safety checkpoint in the Plum Bluff Road area of River Road. After being booked into the GCRCF and having an initial appearance before Judge Bullock, Havard was given a $15,000.00 commercial bond.

Monday, Feb. 27: Michael B. Heathcock, 43, of Lucedale, MS, was arrested on warrants during a traffic stop on Hwy 26 in the Central community. Heathcock was booked into GCRCF on Justice Court warrants for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Bench Warrant. After an initial appearance before Judge Bullock, Heathcock was given a $15,000.00 commercial bond for the possession charge and was ordered to either pay a purge amount of $360.00, or spend 7 days in jail, for the Bench Warrant.

Monday, Feb. 27: Elliot R. Jack, 37, of Lucedale, MS, was arrested during the course of a traffic stop on Rocky Creek Road and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth). After being booked into the GCRCF and having an initial appearance before Judge Bullock, Jack was given a $15,000.00 commercial bond. He has also been placed under a MDOC Hold for Violation of Probation.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Brian L. Steen, 45, of Mobile, was arrested during a traffic stop in the Old Mobile Hwy area of Brushy Creek Road and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth). Steen was booked into GCRCF and, after an initial appearance before Judge Bullock, was given a $35,000.00 commercial bond.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Charles E. “Bo” Mott, 40, of Lucedale, was arrested for allegedly running from deputies on JR Steede Rd after a report of shots fired. Deputies say Mott was located at a residence next to the initial complaint location and was wanted for Justice Court warrants for burglary, telephone harassment, and a previous charge of fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Mott was booked into GCRCF on those charges, as well as additional charges of Disorderly Conduct- Failure to Comply and Resisting Arrest. He is being held for MDOC on a Violation of Parole charge. After an initial appearance before Judge Bullock, Mott was given the following bonds: Commercial Burglary – $25,000.00 commercial; Resisting Arrest – $2,500.00 commercial; Disorderly Conduct – $1,000.00 signature; Telephone Harassment – $2,000.00 commercial.

Wednesday, March 1: Von R. Dunham, 57, of Lucedale, was arrested on Hwy 98 near the Lucedale city limits and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth). Dunham was booked into GCRCF on the possession charge and a Justice Court Bench Warrant. After an initial appearance before Judge Bullock, Dunham was given a $15,000.00 commercial bond for the possession charge and paid a purge amount of $600.00 for the Bench Warrant.

Wednesday, March 1: Jennifer L. Kirkland, 56, of Lucedale, was arrested in the Rocky Creek community on a George County Circuit Court indictment for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as a Justice Court warrant for Guilty in Absentia. After being booked into GCRCF, Kirkland was given a $1,000.00 signature bond on the bench warrant by Judge Bullock and a $1,500.00 signature bond on the possession charge by Circuit Court Judge Keith Miller.

Wednesday, Mar. 1: Delinda R. Seals, 58, of Lucedale, was arrested with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for a George County Circuit Court indictment for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone) and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Seals was transported and booked into the GCRCF, and a bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor for $1,500.00 on the combined charges.

Friday, Mar. 3: Sharon E. Lee, 30, of Lucedale, was arrested at the George County Sheriff’s Office on a GC Circuit Court indictment for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth). Lee was booked into the GCRCF and given a commercial bond by Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor of $1,500.00.

These are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information about these incidents or any other crime can contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or report an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.