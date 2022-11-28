JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home.

Jackson police arrested two minors and an adult in connection to his death on Friday, November 25. Hearn said the minors are facing murder charges and the adult is facing an accessory after the fact of murder charge.

He said the investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released.