JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An 11-year-old boy has died after authorities said he was shot by his 12-year-old sister during a hunting incident in Jones County.

Col. Jerry Carter, chief of law enforcement with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), said the agency received word on Tuesday, December 5 that the boy had died from his injuries.

Authorities said the incident happened on Saturday, December 2 just after 9:30 p.m. on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County.

Jones County deputies said the boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his sister while hunting rabbits. They said the children’s 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old was taken to Forrest General Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Deputies said MDWFP agents were notified about the hunting incident and responded to the scene. MDWFP is the primary agency investigating the incident.

Investigators said the names of the victim and his sister are being withheld due to their age.